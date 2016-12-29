HIGHLIGHTS Testing service taking ‘every possible step’ to find answer sheets

53 students who took exam Oct. 22 at Roslyn H.S. were affected

The ACT has scheduled a makeup exam on Jan. 14 for 53 students whose answer sheets went missing after taking the test at Roslyn High School in October, which has left them lacking scores to submit on their college applications.

Newsday reported Wednesday that the Iowa City testing service is trying to locate the missing answer sheets and is investigating what happened after students sat for the Oct. 22 exam at Roslyn High. Scores typically are provided in two to eight weeks, according to ACT’s website.

The Roslyn school district, in a statement on Tuesday in response to the newspaper’s inquiries, said that 258 students took the ACT there on that date.

Tarah DeSousa, a spokeswoman for the organization, said in an email Thursday that the answer sheets are “currently missing” and that the organization has reached out to the affected students.

“ACT has worked with the courier service to track possible missing materials, and an extensive search of the test center has been conducted, but the missing answer documents have not yet been found,” DeSousa’s email said. “We are taking every possible step to locate the answer sheets and are hopeful that they will be found soon.”

The statement continued, “To ensure that impacted students have an ACT score to send to colleges, ACT has set up a special retest date for them on Jan. 14 at the same location (Roslyn High School) in the event that the answer sheets are not located before then. Students can take the ACT on the retest date or switch their registration to a future scheduled ACT test date for no additional charge. All students will also receive a refund of their October registration fee.”

The statement added, “ACT sincerely regrets any inconveniences that students and their parents may be experiencing as a result of this unfortunate situation.”

The school district, in its statement to Newsday on Tuesday, issued a statement saying it had been “informed by the ACT test coordinator that all proper protocols were followed on-site.”

DeSousa told Newsday on Tuesday that the testing service was investigating an “issue with several students who tested at Roslyn High School not receiving scores.” On Wednesday, DeSousa acknowledged that 53 students’ answer sheets were missing.

Some frustrated parents, who had been concerned when their children did not get their ACT scores, said they had been contacting the organization and high school for several weeks.

Earlier this week, Larry Cohen said his daughter, a 17-year-old senior at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School, sat for the exam and had not received her score. He said he was “irate” to learn about the missing answer sheets.

His daughter already had taken the SAT and the ACT, but took the ACT again on Oct. 22 in the hope of getting a higher score to supplement her college applications. She applied “Early Decision” or “Early Action” to seven colleges — many of those deadlines were in November — with plans to apply to six more by the regular application deadline, typically in early January.

The family, concerned when the ACT score did not arrive, got in touch with the testing service after four weeks had passed.

“There was ongoing constant contact with ACT, by phone, by online chat,” Cohen said. “Their ongoing response was, ‘Everything’s fine, we’re within the scoring window, you’ll get the score.’ ”

“This is a very stressful time for all concerned and unfortunately this test, and its score, is the linchpin between getting accepted, and if accepted, getting the proper financial package from a school,” he said.

The ACT, which is administered six times each year, has 215 multiple-choice questions in English, math, reading and science. The exam lasts about three hours, with an additional, optional 40-minute writing section.

Students can take the exam multiple times and designate which universities, colleges and/or scholarship agencies should receive their scores.

About 2.1 million high school graduates of the Class of 2016 sat for the exam — 64 percent of high school graduates, according to the organization.