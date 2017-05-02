HIGHLIGHTS Appellate panel says county cannot claim FIT tuition for residents

The Town of North Hempstead has won a lawsuit against Nassau County regarding more than $1 million of Fashion Institute of Technology fees, after a year of legal sparring.

Last week, a panel of four judges from the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division decided in favor of the town, rejecting the county’s attempt to claim a portion of tuition for residents attending FIT, which is in Manhattan.

This is the third lawsuit between the town and Nassau over FIT chargebacks.

Under state education law, Nassau is entitled to collect a portion of community college tuition fees from its three towns and two cities. In 2010, the county began charging its municipalities for the difference between out-of-county and in-county tuition rates for residents attending community college, an amount totaling millions.

However, in 2015, Nassau sought to reclaim funds for the school years between 2004 and 2009. When Nassau then seized $1.3 million in withheld sales tax proceeds from North Hempstead to account for the 2004-2005 school year, the town filed suit. Over the past year, the litigation has winded through multiple courts.

Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a Monday statement that the Appellate Division decision was gratifying.

“The county punched a hole in our 2016 budget, and we said they did not have that right,” Bosworth added.