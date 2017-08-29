The academic year in Long Island’s public schools begins Tuesday with the Jericho district, the first among the 124 systems across Nassau and Suffolk counties to hold classes.

Over the next two weeks, there are seven different dates for the first day of school on the Island, with the last districts starting on Sept. 7.

While a majority of districts commence school next week after the Labor Day holiday, Herricks is set to begin Wednesday, and Great Neck and Oyster Bay-East Norwich start on Thursday. The Westbury district opens Friday, and classes also start that day for students in kindergarten through ninth grade in the William Floyd system in Mastic Beach, Moriches and Shirley.

Seventy school districts begin classes on Sept. 5, including grades 10-12 in William Floyd, and 44 commence on Sept. 6.

Henry Grishman, the Jericho superintendent, said that “historically, Jericho has been the first district on the Island to open classes.”

Grishman said the district on Monday completed its superintendent conference day, professional development training that is common across the Island and the state.

“Everyone is eager to start the new school year tomorrow,” Grishman said Monday. “We’re back and ready to go, and we’re eager to get started.”

The district has a 186-day calendar, which includes time for professional development and half-days. The state Education Department requires districts to offer at least 180 days of classroom instruction, but some school systems choose to add more.

“A longer school year is better; a longer school day is better,” said Grishman, who is beginning his 23rd year as Jericho’s schools chief. “I think the majority of our school community appreciates the benefits of a longer school year.”