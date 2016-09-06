School district spoof pokes fun at Cuomo, Common Core
Some Bay Shore school district staffers poked fun at Common Core and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as part of a spoof performed at the superintendent’s conference day Tuesday, which was held before the first day of school.
The nearly 4-minute spoof that also laughingly lamented the end of summer was posted to YouTube.
Set to the tune of "Summer Nights" from the musical "Grease," the satire includes staffers singing and dancing along with the music. Some can be seen wearing props from the "Grease" era, like cat-eye sunglasses.
Some of the lyrics targeted the governor, including "Common Core, Common Core -- Cuomo isn't our friend." Other lyrics noted that: "Governor Cuomo sure likes to spend. He proposes cuts to the end."
The performance also included digs at the administration for sometimes speaking too long and touted district students' stellar SAT scores, as well as teachers who can make the kids "sing." Staffers also sang that Superintendent Joseph Bond "seems kinda cool."
An official statement from the district Tuesday said: "The moment depicted in the video was a small part of a larger event celebrating the difference Bay Shore teachers make in the lives of our students. Part of that moment included a lighthearted spoof of some of the issues that are currently at the forefront in public education. The overall purpose of the moment and the event as a whole was to celebrate our schools and the lives that can be changed when an entire community comes together to support our students."
Cuomo's office did not respond for a request for comment on the video.
You can watch the full video here.
