Best colleges for your money
Which colleges offer the most financial value to today's high school graduates? Money magazine released its list of "Best colleges for you money," looking at "educational quality, affordability and alumni success." Below are the top 25 colleges along with their estimated 2017-18 annual costs with and without an average grant and their early career earnings for students within five years of graduation. For public colleges, in-state tuition and fees are used. To see Money's full list, click here.
25. Williams College(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $70,700
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $23,300
Early career earnings: $54,000
24. The College of New Jersey(Credit: Google Maps)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $34,600
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $21,800
Early career earnings: $52,100
23. Virginia Polytechnic Institute(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $26,200
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $19,900
Early career earnings: $57,400
22. University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,400
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $18,200
Early career earnings: $57,700
21. Columbia University(Credit: Getty Images)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $73,400
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $19,100
Early career earnings: $62,500
20. University of Maryland - College Park(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $26,500
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $15,900
Early career earnings: $55,700
19. California Institute of Technology(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,000
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $25,100
Early career earnings: $79,800
18. University of Florida(Credit: AP / Matt Stamey)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $21,800
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $15,800
Early career earnings: $49,800
16. (tie) Georgia Institute of Technology(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $30,700
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $13,800
Early career earnings: $65,600
16. (tie) Washington and Lee University(Credit: Google Maps)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $65,700
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $23,100
Early career earnings: $53,200
15. Vanderbilt University(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,100
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $24,800
Early career earnings: $57,900
14. Yale University(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $70,100
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $19,600
Early career earnings: $62,600
13. University of Washington(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $28,500
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $10,500
Early career earnings: $55,200
12. Rice University(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $62,700
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $24,300
Early career earnings: $63,100
11. University of Virginia(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,200
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $15,700
Early career earnings: $58,000
10. Harvard University(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $68,600
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $17,000
Early career earnings: $65,000
9. University of California - Davis(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $36,300
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $18,200
Early career earnings: $53,000
8. Massachusetts Institute of Technology(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,800
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $23,400
Early career earnings: $77,000
7. University of California - Irvine(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $33,900
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $15,800
Early career earnings: $52,000
5. (tie) Stanford University(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $68,100
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $20,800
Early career earnings: $70,300
5. (tie) University of California - Los Angeles(Credit: AP / Damian Dovarganes)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $35,300
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $14,900
Early career earnings: $53,300
4. University of California - Berkeley(Credit: AP / Ben Margot)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $37,200
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $17,900
Early career earnings: $62,100
3. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $29,500
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $17,000
Early career earnings: $61,200
2. Baruch College(Credit: Google Maps)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,400
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $9,800
Early career earnings: $51,600
1. Princeton University(Credit: AP)
Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $65,300
Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $19,300
Early career earnings: $67,600
