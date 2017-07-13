Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 69° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    EducationLong Island

    Best colleges for your money

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Which colleges offer the most financial value to today's high school graduates? Money magazine released its list of "Best colleges for you money," looking at "educational quality, affordability and alumni success." Below are the top 25 colleges along with their estimated 2017-18 annual costs with and without an average grant and their early career earnings for students within five years of graduation. For public colleges, in-state tuition and fees are used. To see Money's full list, click here.

    25. Williams College

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $70,700 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $70,700

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $23,300

    Early career earnings: $54,000

    24. The College of New Jersey

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $34,600 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $34,600

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $21,800

    Early career earnings: $52,100

    23. Virginia Polytechnic Institute

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $26,200 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $26,200

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $19,900

    Early career earnings: $57,400

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    22. University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,400 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,400

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $18,200

    Early career earnings: $57,700

    21. Columbia University

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $73,400 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $73,400

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $19,100

    Early career earnings: $62,500

    20. University of Maryland - College Park

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $26,500 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $26,500

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $15,900

    Early career earnings: $55,700

    19. California Institute of Technology

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,000 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,000

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $25,100

    Early career earnings: $79,800

    18. University of Florida

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $21,800 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP / Matt Stamey)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $21,800

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $15,800

    Early career earnings: $49,800

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    16. (tie) Georgia Institute of Technology

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $30,700 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $30,700

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $13,800

    Early career earnings: $65,600

    16. (tie) Washington and Lee University

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $65,700 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $65,700

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $23,100

    Early career earnings: $53,200

    15. Vanderbilt University

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,100 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,100

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $24,800

    Early career earnings: $57,900

    14. Yale University

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $70,100 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $70,100

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $19,600

    Early career earnings: $62,600

    13. University of Washington

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $28,500 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $28,500

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $10,500

    Early career earnings: $55,200

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    12. Rice University

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $62,700 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $62,700

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $24,300

    Early career earnings: $63,100

    11. University of Virginia

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,200 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,200

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $15,700

    Early career earnings: $58,000

    10. Harvard University

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $68,600 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $68,600

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $17,000

    Early career earnings: $65,000

    9. University of California - Davis

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $36,300 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $36,300

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $18,200

    Early career earnings: $53,000

    8. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,800 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $67,800

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $23,400

    Early career earnings: $77,000

    7. University of California - Irvine

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $33,900 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $33,900

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $15,800

    Early career earnings: $52,000

    5. (tie) Stanford University

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $68,100 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $68,100

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $20,800

    Early career earnings: $70,300

    5. (tie) University of California - Los Angeles

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $35,300 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP / Damian Dovarganes)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $35,300

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $14,900

    Early career earnings: $53,300

    4. University of California - Berkeley

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $37,200 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $37,200

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $17,900

    Early career earnings: $62,100

    3. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $29,500 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $29,500

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $17,000

    Early career earnings: $61,200

    2. Baruch College

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,400 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $31,400

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $9,800

    Early career earnings: $51,600

    1. Princeton University

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $65,300 Estimated 2017-18
    (Credit: AP)

    Estimated 2017-18 price without aid: $65,300

    Estimated 2017-18 price with average grant: $19,300

    Early career earnings: $67,600

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK
    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE