Tens of thousands of students on Long Island are expected to boycott the state’s Common Core math exams that begin Tuesday morning for most public school students in grades three through eight.

The math test, like the English Language Arts exam administered to students in late March, is given in segments during three days.

Educators and leaders of the opt-out movement on the Island said they expect test refusals to remain high in districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Carol Burris, a former principal of South Side High School in Rockville Centre, said in an interview last week that she believes the boycotts will continue until the exams are altered.

The South Shore district was among the first to see significant numbers of test refusals in 2013, when tests aligned with the tougher Common Core curriculum were rolled out.

“What has to happen is simple: The tests need to dramatically change,” said Burris, now serving as executive director of the Network for Public Education, a Queens-based nonprofit national research and advocacy group. “And not only does the test need to change . . . what they do with tests needs to change — parents do not want students’ test scores used to evaluate teachers.”

This is the fifth consecutive year of boycotts of the Common Core tests, which on Long Island mushroomed to about half of all eligible students both last year and in 2015, according to Newsday surveys of the 124 districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties at the time.

Statewide, 20 percent of eligible students in grades three through eight have refused to take the tests in each of the past two years, the state Education Department has said.

Those opposed to the exams object to the Education Department’s reforms, saying that children are being over-tested and the tests are not developmentally appropriate to children’s ages.

The state agency has made some changes. Last year, the department shortened the exams, established a statewide moratorium until 2019-20 on using test scores in teachers’ job ratings, and included teachers in devising test questions.

The ELA exam, given the final week in March, was boycotted by more than 97,000 students on the Island — more than half of those eligible — according to results of a Newsday survey to which 116 of the 124 school systems responded.

There is a significant difference in the number of students who take the math exam compared with the ELA, because some middle school students in accelerated math classes may not sit for it.

Districts can waive the state math test for seventh- and eighth-graders who will take the Regents exam in algebra and for those who will take the Regents exam in geometry.

This year, several systems on Long Island are offering computer-based testing, a new program implemented by the Education Department. Those exams also are given during three days.

The Franklin Square district on Monday had third-graders in one of its three elementary schools taking the electronic test. Eighteen of 78 eligible third-graders there — 23 percent — opted out, the district said.

On last year’s math exam, nearly 88,000 students across Nassau and Suffolk counties opted out, according to a Newsday survey to which 106 districts responded — nearly 53 percent of eligible students in the responding districts.

In 2015, 66,000 students in 99 districts that responded to Newsday’s survey boycotted the math tests — 46.5 percent of eligible students in the responding districts.

An Education Department spokeswoman told Newsday last week that Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and staff are “continually seeking input from parents, teachers, administrators — all stakeholders — on how we can make the tests better and move students toward success. . . . At the end of the day, it’s up to parents to decide what’s best for their children.”

With Joie Tyrrell