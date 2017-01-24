The Copiague school district has completed its investigation into a “personal protest” staged by two staffers at Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School, according to a statement released by the district late Tuesday.

The staffers involved have apologized to Copiague’s Board of Education and the administration of the school district, according to the statement.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The district “will take into account these genuine expressions of remorse and contrition as we consider the repercussions for this behavior,” the statement read.

School officials have declined to say what the district characterized as a “personal protest” was and who was involved. The statement Tuesday did not clarify these points.

The Board of Education president declined to comment. The local teachers union and the school’s Parent Teacher Student Association did not respond to requests for comment.

The “personal protest,” which happened during a first period class on Friday, has sparked anger and speculation in online forums used by community members.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Several residents wrote that they had planned to attend the district’s regular monthly Board of Education meeting Monday night to voice their concerns about the episode. But the district canceled the meeting late in the day Monday, citing inclement weather. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13.