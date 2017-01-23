Copiague School District is investigating an incident Friday involving two staffers of Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School who engaged “in a form of personal protest,” according to a statement released by District Superintendent Kathleen Bannon.
Bannon, the school’s principal and assistant principals declined to say what the protest was and who was involved, citing legal concerns.
“Please be assured that neither the Board of Education nor District Administration condones such conduct in the classroom in any fashion, and will take appropriate action in response,” Bannon said.
The local teachers union did not respond to requests for comment.
The incident, which Bannon said happened during a first-period class and “interrupted the educational process,” has sparked anger and speculation in online forums used by community members.
Some residents wrote that they plan to attend the district’s regular monthly Board of Education meeting Monday night to voice their concerns about the episode.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. at 2650 Great Neck Rd.
