Ryan Himmelsbach, an East Setauket seventh-grader, won top honors at the Hofstra Long Island Regional Scripps Spelling Bee on Sunday and will advance to the elite competition’s national finals this spring.
Ryan, 12, who attends Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School in the Three Village school district, clinched the win after correctly spelling “requiem” after an 11-round, three-hour competition.
The runner-up was Kevin Chabla, 13, of East Hampton, an eighth-grader at Springs School.QuizSpelling bee quiz: Are you smarter than an 8th-grader?
Himmelsbach was among 48 finalists competing in the Hofstra competition from Long Island’s public and private schools.
The national spelling bee will take place May 28 to June 3 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The winner will receive a top prize of $40,000.
The 48 students who competed in Sunday’s “spelldown” were among 133 who sat for a written exam at Hofstra University last Sunday.
Last year, Syosset eighth-grader Rika Mizoguchi was the top speller, spelling “adnate” correctly in the spelldown’s 17th round.
