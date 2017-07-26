The future of the Frank P. Long Intermediate School in Bellport is scheduled to be discussed Wednesday night at the South Country Central School District Board of Education meeting in light of environmental concerns that could lead to its closing.

Residents of Brookhaven hamlet and school employees have blamed the 192-acre landfill for sickening odors that they say persist in the neighborhood, despite efforts to contain dust at the site.

In a July 18 letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Joseph Giani said the results of recent testing related to the proximity of the school to the Brookhaven Town landfill on Horseblock Road in Yaphank will be presented.

Giani said the recent testing was done in addition to previous examinations conducted in response to worries expressed during the past three years by faculty about indoor and outdoor air quality, mold, allergens and asbestos at the Brookhaven Avenue school.

The first round of tests found three issues requiring corrective action, Giani said in the letter. They include the discovery of damaged asbestos pipe insulation in the rear boiler room, a mold issue in a classroom and the finding of “an elevated pesticide compound” in the basement.

Although Giani said those issues were not cause to consider closing the school, he added, “Recently, some residents expressed concern regarding the school and the Brookhaven Landfill. It appears these concerns have been triggered by concerns expressed by teachers and some of the testing results.”

Giani added, “Consequently, the Board of Education has authorized further testing at Frank P. Long, and directed administration to prepare options in the event in the board chooses to close the school and relocate our 4th and 5th grade students.”

A long list of relocation options and considerations includes building a new school and leasing portable classrooms.

The board meeting will be held at Bellport High School, with the public portion beginning at about 7:30 p.m. The school is at 205 Beaverdam Rd. in Brookhaven.