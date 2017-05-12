Long Island's 2017 valedictorians come to Newsday
What happens when the smartest person in the room is every person in the room?
Eighty of Long Island's valedictorians from the class of 2017 came to Newsday Friday, May 12. These bright minds spoke with Newsday's editors about the sacrifices they made and what they saw for their future on Long Island.
Here are some of the best moments from the day.
Long Island valedictorians pose for a photo during a visit to Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.
Jefferson Fontaine, of Wyandanch High School, left, Mohammad Samroz of Sewanhaka High School, center, and Nathaniel Vaduthala of West Hempstead High School, right, were among the valedictorians that visited Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.
Alby Joseph of W T Clarke High School, was among the valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.
Michael Carolan, valedictorian from Chaminade was among the valedictorians that visited Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.
Julia Losner, from Sanford H. Calhoun High School, left, and Alexandra Wilens, of JFK High School, were among the valedictorians that visited Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.
Long Island valedictorians pose for a photo during a visit to Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.
Michael Carolan of Chaminade High School, was among the valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.
Dozens of Long Island valedictorians from the class of 2017 visited Newsday Friday, May 12, 2017.
