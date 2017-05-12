Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 53° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GraduationsLong IslandEducation

    Long Island's 2017 valedictorians come to Newsday

    Updated
    By

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    What happens when the smartest person in the room is every person in the room?
    Eighty of Long Island's valedictorians from the class of 2017 came to Newsday Friday, May 12. These bright minds spoke with Newsday's editors about the sacrifices they made and what they saw for their future on Long Island.
    Here are some of the best moments from the day.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians pose for a photo during
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians pose for a photo during a visit to Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Jefferson Fontaine, of Wyandanch High School, left, Mohammad
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Jefferson Fontaine, of Wyandanch High School, left, Mohammad Samroz of Sewanhaka High School, center, and Nathaniel Vaduthala of West Hempstead High School, right, were among the valedictorians that visited Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Alby Joseph of W T Clarke High School,
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Alby Joseph of W T Clarke High School, was among the valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Michael Carolan, valedictorian from Chaminade was among the
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Michael Carolan, valedictorian from Chaminade was among the valedictorians that visited Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Julia Losner, from Sanford H. Calhoun High School,
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Julia Losner, from Sanford H. Calhoun High School, left, and Alexandra Wilens, of JFK High School, were among the valedictorians that visited Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Long Island valedictorians pose for a photo during
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Long Island valedictorians pose for a photo during a visit to Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Michael Carolan of Chaminade High School, was among
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Michael Carolan of Chaminade High School, was among the valedictorians visit Newsday in Melville, May 12, 2017.

    Dozens of Long Island valedictorians from the class
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Dozens of Long Island valedictorians from the class of 2017 visited Newsday Friday, May 12, 2017.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Related Media

    Jason Berkenfeld HIGH SCHOOL: Half Hollow Hills High LI's 2007 valedictorians: Where are they now?

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE