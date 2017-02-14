HIGHLIGHTS Passage will benefit current and ‘future generations,’ says school board chief

Bond would finance repairs at 18 district buildings, structural projects

Great Neck residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote on an $86 million school district bond referendum.

School board officials said the bond issuance will pay for projects necessary for the district’s future; more than 60 educational and building enhancements and 30 critical structural projects.

“It will benefit your child or your grandchild. We do it for this generation and we do it for future generations,” Great Neck school board president Barbara Berkowitz said at a recent village meeting. “We understand that this is a large bond, but we also understand that we have 18 buildings and we need to ensure they are well-maintained in every category.”

The vote follows a year of planning and discussions within the Great Neck community. More than 100 residents attended a final public presentation last week at Village Hall.

The total cost of $96 million will be reduced by about $10 million with money the district holds in reserves.

Roughly $52 million is slated for building improvements such as window, masonry and roof replacements. Another $44 million is budgeted for educational and building projects that include a $6.6 million renovation to an existing facility on Clover Drive to create an early childhood center that will offer free prekindergarten.

Residents have expressed mixed opinions about the 20-year bond, which would raise taxes steadily. Debt service would begin in July 2019, following the conclusion of the last capital bond which was issued in 1998. On average, annual property taxes for homes assessed at $1 million would rise by an additional $315, school board officials said. Tax impact estimates for business owners were not provided.

Voting is scheduled for today from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at two polling sites: E.M Baker School, at 69 Baker Hill Rd., and South High School, at 341 Lakeville Rd.

If the bond is approved, plans call for construction to start in the summer of 2018 and conclude by the summer of 2022.