One week before a community vote, the Great Neck school board discussed its proposed $86 million bond referendum at a village board of trustees meeting Tuesday night.
The funds would pay for vital infrastructure projects across the district’s 18 buildings, which average 70 years old, according to a January school board bulletin.
“The bond includes educational and building enhancements, and critical structural improvements that will preserve our school buildings for decades to come,” Great Neck school district Superintendent Teresa Prendergast said in the bulletin.
The proposed bond issue would be allotted over a 20-year period, and debt service would begin in July 2019. Residents would see a gradual tax impact; on average, annual property taxes for homes valued at $1 million would rise by an additional $315, according to the bulletin.
Notable projects include a new early childhood center, which would tentatively cost $6.6 million, and a new auditorium and cafeteria at E.M. Baker School, at a cost of $6.9 million.
Current plans call for construction to commence in the summer of 2018 and conclude by the summer of 2022.
The bond referendum vote is scheduled for Feb. 14 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Great Neck residents can cast their vote at E.M. Baker School, at 69 Baker Hill Rd.
