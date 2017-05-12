The Hempstead school board voted 3-2 Thursday night to approve a four-year contract for incoming Superintendent Shimon Waronker that will pay him $265,000 a year.

Waronker, 48, an administrator known for turning around struggling and dangerous schools in New York City, said in an interview after the vote that he felt “grateful” for the opportunity to steer the district out of its troubled designations.

“These are tough things that we all have to work together to overcome,” said Waronker, who starts July 1. “What the teachers and administrators need to know is I’m going to be there to support them, and help them through this process.”

The school board approved Waronker’s hiring on April 27, also with a 3-2 vote. He did not attend Thursday night’s meeting.

The school’s middle and high school were placed in New York State’s receivership program in 2015 and must show “demonstrable improvement” over a two-year period, or risk having the state appoint an independent monitor to oversee the schools.

Waronker vowed to conduct a “listening tour” in the district.

“I want to do a lot of one-on-ones with teachers,” he said. “I want to roll up my sleeves and find out from their perspective, what are the challenges they’re facing, and how can I help them.”

Waronker, a Harvard-educated Hasidic Jew from Chile and a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, also is a veteran schools administrator and protégé of New York City Schools Chancellor Joel Klein. He is currently dean and head of school at the Jewish Academy in Commack and academic dean of the Southern Connecticut Hebrew Academy. He also oversees three city schools as CEO of the New American Initiative, a Brooklyn nonprofit. Waronker said he would leave his paid posts with the organizations.

“He’s going to commit full-time to Hempstead. . . . We are excited, we are happy,” said school board president Maribel Touré in an interview after the board meeting. The vote capped a 6-month national search that involved applicants from across the country.

“It was a full process. . . . It’s a very fair contract,” Touré said.

Waronker will earn the same salary as interim Superintendent Fadhilika Atiba-Weza, who was hired on July 1, 2016, to a one-year term at a $215,000 annual salary. However, the board approved a $50,000 raise for Atiba-Weza in October after the state Education Department denied his request for a Section 211 waiver, which would have allowed him to simultaneously receive pension payments.

Thursday’s vote came five days before Tuesday’s school board elections, in which trustee Melissa Figueroa faces a challenge from Randy Stith and Deborah DeLong.

The trio of Figueroa, Touré and trustee Gwendolyn Jackson comprises a 3-2 majority on the board. Trustees LaMont Johnson and David Gates opposed Waronker’s hiring and contract.

After the April 27 vote, Gates said he was “appalled” that the community was not more involved in the deliberations over Waronker.

Credited with helping remove JHS 22 in the South Bronx from the city’s list of the most violent schools, Waronker said the state designations imposed on the Hempstead school district “are serious challenges.”

He said because of his experience getting schools removed from “these kind of lists, I think we can have an honest and genuine conversation . . . once I find out what’s really going I’ll know what my chances are. But right now it’s hard to tell.”