State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, in a highly unusual move, on Thursday appointed veteran educator Jack Bierwirth as a “distinguished educator” for the Hempstead school district to bolster efforts to turn around the chronically troubled system.

The system, which has about 8,300 students this school year, has struggled for decades with low academic performance and divisions on the school board.

“For far too many years, the Hempstead School District has struggled to address a myriad of issues relating to school governance and instruction that have created impediments to student learning,” Elia said in a statement. “Dr. Bierwirth will help the district develop and implement improvement plans to address the needs of students in Hempstead’s lowest-performing schools.”

Leaders of the state Board of Regents, New York’s education policymaking board to which the commissioner reports, voiced strong support.

It is only the second time in state history that a distinguished educator has been appointed to a district, with the other occurrence in the Buffalo system in 2012, the Education Department said.

“With a distinguished educator on board, Hempstead will have some much-needed assistance in developing and implementing plans to carry out its responsibilities to ensure every child in the district receives the education they deserve,” Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said. “Dr. Bierwirth has the knowledge, experience and skill to be a meaningful partner with the school board and district for the benefit of all children in the district’s low-performing schools.”

Vice Chancellor Andrew Brown said Bierwirth’s appointment “underscores the commitment” of the state Education Department and the Regents to partner with the Hempstead district and create a “new, brighter future” for its students.

Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker — a self-styled education reformer whom the school board narrowly voted to take over as schools chief in June, after debate and friction among trustees — heralded the appointment.

“I welcome the distinguished educator Dr. Jack Bierwirth, to work with us to help improve the outcomes of our students in Hempstead,” Waronker told Newsday. “I think he brings a wealth of experience and wisdom and history.”

Bierwirth has a 48-year record as an educator, with past stints as superintendent in the Freeport, Sachem and Herricks systems, from which he retired in 2014. He served as a district director with Hempstead public schools from 1974 to 1977.

In essence, he will act as a consultant to the Hempstead district, Education Department spokesman Jonathan Burman said. He is slated to start in the position on Oct. 6.

Regent Roger Tilles of Great Neck, who represents Long Island on the panel, hailed Bierwirth’s appointment.

“I’m very pleased with it, because I think Jack has exactly the experience that Hempstead needs,” Tilles said. He added that he personally often has relied on Bierwirth as a “mentor” on issues such as testing and school administration.

A person who is named a distinguished educator “has more authority than a monitor but, in general, less authority than a receiver in that a distinguished educator does not directly manage a school,” Burman said.

The only other distinguished educator the state has appointed was Judy Elliott, who served in the post for the Buffalo school district from August 2012 until the end of the 2014-15 school year.

Hempstead school board president Maribel Touré, in a phone interview, acknowledged, “We need help. My reaction is it’s a mixed reaction; we were expecting that we could do it on our own.”

“Obviously, we need more improvement and the state’s considering we need extra help, so we are getting extra help,” she said. “We are expecting to make a good relationship with him and make the best effort to make a great team and continue working on behalf of the district.”

With John Hildebrand