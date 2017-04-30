The Friends of Max Kolb telethon, an annual showcase produced by Hofstra University students in memory of a student who was murdered 16 years ago, will air for the sixteenth and final time Sunday night.
The telethon was created in memory of 20-year-old Max Kolb, a Hofstra film student who in 2001 was stabbed to death by another student in a Hicksville motel. Laura Fu, a 2002 Hofstra graduate...
