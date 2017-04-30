Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 52° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    EducationLong Island

    Hofstra telethon honoring slain student Max Kolb airs last show

    Updated
    By  rachel.uda@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Laura Fu started Hofstra University's The Friends of

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Laura Fu started Hofstra University's The Friends of Max Kolb telethon the year after her close friend, a film student, was murdered by another student in 2001. Above, Fu stands inside a control room at the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra in Hempstead on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Credit: Steve Pfost)

    The Friends of Max Kolb telethon, an annual showcase produced by Hofstra University students in memory of a student who was murdered 16 years ago, will air for the sixteenth and final time Sunday night.

    The telethon was created in memory of 20-year-old Max Kolb, a Hofstra film student who in 2001 was stabbed to death by another student in a Hicksville motel. Laura Fu, a 2002 Hofstra graduate...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.