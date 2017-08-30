Hofstra University and Northwell Health have renamed its medical school after a Manhattan real estate developer and his wife who have donated $61 million in gifts to the school, officials announced Wednesday.

The Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine is now known as the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

“More so than any other donors in our history, Don and Barbara Zucker have been extraordinary supporters of causes where we have historically struggled to get financial support, including behavioral health programs,” Northwell Health president and chief executive Michael J. Dowling said in a statement. “Their latest gifts are a testament to the Zuckers’ leadership as philanthropists who recognize the vital role of medical education and research in transforming the future of medicine.”

Their gifts are as follows:

• $50 million to create a permanent endowment to be used exclusively to provide scholarship support to students in the Zucker School of Medicine.

• $10 million to create and endow the Barbara Hrbek Zucker Emerging Scientists Program at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research to help prepare postdoctoral fellow and to identify, promote and nurture early career faculty to develop research programs.

• $1 million to provide scholarship support for students at the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

Donald Zucker is the founder of the Donald Zucker Company, a midtown-based firm that builds, buys and manages apartment and retail properties. The company, which started as a mortgage brokerage in 1961, has since developed nearly 30 buildings — a mix of rental, condo, co-op and retail — and acquired roughly 3,000 additional apartments, according to The Real Deal, an industry publication.

Hofstra and Northwell launched their joint medical school program in 2008. The school’s first class of 40 students began in 2011. The current enrollment is 400 and there were more than 6,000 applicants for 100 spots in 2016, university officials said.