How Long Island students will use virtual reality this year

Anyone who ever dissected a frog in a school lab assignment probably remembers the smell of chemical preservatives, as well as their feelings of squeamishness.

Enter zSpace, a California-based technology firm, that has developed an electronic alternative.

This approach relies on computerized experiments in a setting of three-dimensional virtual reality. No odors, no ickiness.

Founded in 2007, zSpace is widely regarded as a national and international leader in this area of classroom technology.

Students, equipped with the company’s 3-D glasses and electronic styluses, can perform dissections on electronic replicas of hundreds of lifeforms -- from human cells to dinosaurs.

Nor does the technology end there. Students immersed in zSpace’s virtual-reality world can use the same computers to explore volcanos, repair broken rotor blades or disassemble railway cars and put them back together.

“It’s a safe environment,” said Lisa Grippo, the company’s sales director for the Northeast, who is based on Long Island. “You just don’t have to worry that students are going to hurt themselves or blow something up.”

Work stations with zSpace hardware and software will be used in 400 school districts nationwide, including 10 districts on Long Island.

John Hildebrand, Newsday’s senior education writer, recently joined 13 educators for zSpace training at Lincoln Orens Middle School in Island Park.

Here are samples of lab exercises tackled by that group and others: