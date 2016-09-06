Seventy-two Long Island school districts kick off classes Tuesday morning in the biggest opening day of the region’s 2016-17 academic calendar, often described as a suburban equivalent of New Year’s.

Another 35 school systems in Nassau and Suffolk counties start classes Wednesday and Thursday. Seventeen opened last week.

Some schools are literally hanging out banners and balloons to celebrate expanded programs or restoration of services made possible by a general economic recovery.

The Middle Country district, for example, is restoring regular art and music lessons that were cut 12 years ago from its kindergarten program. Plainview-Old Bethpage, which opens Wednesday, is extending its high school schedule from eight to nine class periods a day — an important addition for students seeking to sign up for extra course electives.

“I’m excited,” said Lorna Lewis, superintendent of Plainview-Old Bethpage schools, who explained that the nine-period schedule was a longtime goal. “We’ve been waiting on this for over 20 years.”

The 900-student Academy Charter School in Hempstead is celebrating a milestone of its own. The school is welcoming its first group of ninth-graders this year, making it the first charter site on the Island to operate a high school as well as elementary and middle school grades.

Charter schools, which are tuition-free public institutions run by independent boards, receive taxpayer funds based on the number of students they attract. Academy has done well in that regard: Administrators said the school’s waiting list for admissions has grown to 1,100 youngsters.

Originally, Academy had planned to enroll 50 ninth-graders this year and add another high school grade in each of the following three years. But officials ultimately decided to admit 125 ninth-graders because of the number of families drawn largely by the school’s academic reputation.

“We had parents coming and asking us how their kids could get into our school,” said Donna Douglas, the school’s director of operations.

In Middle Country, staffers described the restored art and music programs as an appropriate balance for the intensified English and math lessons that have increasingly become a feature of kindergarten classes across the Island.

“It just feels like there’s so much pressure on them in terms of academics, while with music, they think it’s fun and they don’t realize they’re learning,” said Cathy Florio of Centereach, a paralegal and mother of two.

Florio, who is PTA treasurer at Middle Country’s Unity Drive Pre-Kindergarten-Kindergarten Center, has a 5-year-old entering kindergarten there.

Islandwide, school officials said program restorations are largely the result of careful budgeting, helped by recent enrollment decreases that allow districts to save money on regular classes and use funds for other purposes.

Another plus, officials said, was this year’s $155 million infusion of state financial aid for the Island’s schools, which included the return of more than $90 million cut during the recession-driven economic downturn.

However, there are widespread concerns among educators that next year’s aid to the region may decrease.

“It’s fair to say that this year’s funding was at a level that would allow us to sustain and enrich our programs,” said Lewis, who is immediate past president of the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents. “But it’s also true that we are deeply concerned about the future level of state funding. We don’t want to be back cutting the very same programs that we’re putting in this year.”