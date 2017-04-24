Kristina M. Johnson, an engineer who helped develop technology for 3D imaging and served as U.S. energy undersecretary, is expected to be appointed the next chancellor of the State University of New York on Monday, state officials confirmed.

Johnson, 59, would succeed Nancy L. Zimpher, who has led the state’s 64-campus public higher education system since 2009. Zimpher, 70, announced last year she would be stepping down in June.

A formal vote on Johnson’s appointment by the SUNY board of trustees is scheduled for after 3 p.m. Monday in Albany, a SUNY spokeswoman said. She would become the 13th chancellor of SUNY, which served 1.3 million students in the 2015-16 academic year.

Johnson is the current founder and chief executive of Cube Hydro Partners LLC, which develops hydroelectric generation facilities that provide clean energy to communities and businesses. She was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009 as U.S. undersecretary of energy and served as Johns Hopkins University provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, dean of the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University, and professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Johnson holds 118 U.S. and international patents. She became a member of the National Academy of Inventors and the National Academy of Engineering in 2016 and was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, together with Gary Sharp, in 2015, for the development of polarization-control technologies that enabled high quality 3-D movies and TV.