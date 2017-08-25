The Levittown school district announced Friday that it would reprint its school calendar to add back holidays in response to the “needs and wants” of the community.

“The district’s decision to not include holidays in the printed school calendar has unfortunately caused concern among some members of our community,” superintendent Tonie McDonald said in a statement. “Please understand that it was never our intention to upset or offend anyone.”

McDonald said the reprinted calendars would be available for pickup from school buildings no later than Sept. 6.

The district announced on its website Wednesday that it would no longer reference holidays on its printed school calendar.

McDonald said the decision was made “due to the number of holidays celebrated and the fact that our schools are closed on some and open on others.” She added that leaving holidays off the printed calendars -- while they remained in the online version -- left more room to list school activities.

“Our goal was to create an operationally efficient and user-friendly educational resource for our community,” McDonald said in her statement Friday. “However, we pride ourselves on being responsive to the needs and wants of our community, and we have heard from many of you who wish to have the holidays on the calendar.”

Levittown’s not alone in the back-and-forth over whether to include holidays on the calendar.

Southampton school officials printed a 2016-2017 calendar that omitted holiday names, but the district decided recently to restore the names of holidays for 2017-2018 calendar, a district spokeswoman said.

