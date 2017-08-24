The Levittown school district announced on its website Wednesday that it would no longer reference specific holidays on its printed school calendar.

Levittown Public Schools Superintendent Tonie McDonald said in a statement that it would be simpler to “eliminate all references to holidays” on the calendar because the district’s schools don’t all have the same days off for holidays.

“In making this decision, we were also mindful of the risk of accidentally omitting any holidays,” McDonald also said in the statement.

All holidays will still be listed on the online version of the calendar, according to McDonald.

Levittown’s not alone in its move to omit holidays from its calendar. Southampton school officials approved a calendar this year that did not mark any religious holiday or Columbus Day. Dozens of people requested the school board not honor Columbus Day in the school calendar last year, because they said Christopher Columbus and Europeans led directly and indirectly to the deaths of thousands of Native Americans.

Levittown school’s announcement sparked concern from some on social media, with many saying the change was an attempt to be too politically correct.

“I guess the PC police stopped by and said don’t offend the babies,” a user posted to Twitter, along with a screenshot of the district’s memo.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“So now that most statues will be taken down, people are finding offense in what the closed days on a school calendar are!!??” a Facebook user wrote, referencing the debate over Confederate monuments.

But McDonald said that they’re “mistaken” in thinking the decision was made in an effort to be politically correct, or in response to recent events.

“The decision was made in June at a public board meeting,” she said in an email, adding that eliminating the holidays also provides more space on the calendar for school events. “That is the only reason the decision was made.”