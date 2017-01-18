ALBANY — Long Island public school districts would gain an additional $75.3 million in combined operating assistance, or a hike of more than 2.8 percent, under the state aid proposal for the 2017-18 academic year released Wednesday night by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget office.

Total state operating aid for the Nassau-Suffolk region would rise to more than $2.7 billion next year, according to the state’s figures.

Albany’s projections were questioned, however, by a leading regional analyst, Joseph Dragone, assistant superintendent for business and administration in the Roslyn district.

Dragone, in an interview late Wednesday, said the state is making the aid increase between the current year and 2017-18 appear bigger than it actually is by omitting from its calculations millions of dollars in special funds that school systems received in 2016-17 — restoration of money known as Gap Elimination Adjustments.

The region’s actual aid increase would have come out to 1.3 percent had the state included that extra money in its calculations, Dragone said.

“They’re more than doubling what the actual increase is,” the veteran Roslyn administrator said. “I understand they want to put this in the best possible light. But it’s just not true.”

Morris Peters, a spokesman for the state Division of the Budget, said Wednesday night that he could not respond to Dragone’s criticism without reviewing his agency’s budget figures, but would do so on Thursday.

The disagreement revolves around financial assistance that Albany cut from district allotments in the wake of the 2008 financial crash and then restored in a series of repayments culminating this year. The GEA restoration totaled more than $90 million for the Island’s schools in the current year alone.

State budget officials treated the repayments as one-time allotments, separate from other aid. Many local school officials have contended that the repayments should be counted as part of overall assistance packages.

State assistance to public schools is traditionally a murky subject, governed by a variety of distribution formulas that often shift from year to year. The subject became more contentious this year, in part because details of the governor’s plan were slow in emerging.

On Tuesday, Cuomo proposed what he described as a $1 billion increase in school support statewide. The addition, he said, represented a 4 percent increase.

Full details of how the proposed distribution of that money, for more than 700 districts across New York, were posted on a state website at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“The people of this state believe that education is a priority,” Cuomo said Tuesday night in a webcast budget presentation. “I agree with them, and we put our proverbial money where our mouth is — the highest level of education spending in history.”

The Democratic governor’s willingness to raise education spending at a time when the state faces a potential deficit drew some praise this week from political rivals.

“He deserves credit for putting that much money on the table,” said state Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport), the Senate majority leader.

Julie Lutz, chief operating officer of Eastern Suffolk BOCES, said that she needed more time to analyze the state’s figures, but felt that much aid distribution appeared headed in the right direction.

“It looks like some districts in Suffolk County with great need got decent increases,” Lutz said.

Last April, after Cuomo and state legislators reached a budget agreement for 2016-17, Long Island’s public schools got total state financial assistance of $2.97 billion, which was a record.

Of that, $155 million came in additional state operating aid, which was nearly $50 million more than Cuomo had proposed in his budget in January 2016. That state funding included the $90-plus million owed in GEA restoration.