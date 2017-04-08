HIGHLIGHTS $3.1B in overall assistance to districts in Nassau & Suffolk for 2017-18

Russo: ‘It looks like it’s really positive for all school districts’

Long Island schools will receive an extra $129 million in state financial aid for the 2017-18 academic year as part of a $1.1 billion statewide education funding package cobbled together by Albany lawmakers a week after the statutory deadline.

The aid agreement brings overall state assistance to public schools in Nassau and Suffolk counties to $3.1 billion for 2017-18.

State aid makes up about 25 percent of district revenues, which have a big effect on homeowners’ taxes. School taxes account for about 65 percent of Long Island homeowners’ total tax bill.

Regional school leaders welcomed the overall 4.3 percent aid increase for the Island’s 124 districts, which matches up well against a 2.7 percent inflation rate.

However, the Island’s gain is not as large as the 6.2 percent hike received for the current school year, when Albany, in effect, repaid schools for cuts imposed during the Great Recession’s economic downturn.

Details of the state’s assistance package were released about midnight Friday, underscoring the contentiousness of budget negotiations between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and legislative leaders.

“At first blush this morning, it looks like it’s really positive for all school districts,” Charles Russo, superintendent of East Moriches schools and president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association, said Saturday.

School leaders are keeping their eyes on a potential catch, though.

Cuomo has repeatedly warned that the state faces possible loss of federal dollars, the scope of which will not be known until after districts have held votes on local spending plans on May 16.

As a result, the budget deal includes language authorizing the state to make reductions in its spending, including school aid, in response to any federal cuts of $850 million or more.

Under that provision, the governor’s budget office would map out reductions to take effect automatically unless legislators passed their own plan within 90 days after the budget division took action.

Henry Grishman, superintendent of Jericho schools, said he and colleagues still have concerns over the governor’s authority to impose potential midyear budget cuts. The veteran school administrator expressed gratitude for the extra aid just approved.

“We thank the state for coming together and finalizing a budget that continues to increase its investment in public education,” said Grishman, a former president of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.