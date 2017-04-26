HIGHLIGHTS 23 students with top projects qualify for Los Angeles competition

1,700 students from 75 countries vie for $4 million in prizes

Twenty-three students with top projects at the Long Island Science & Engineering Fair are advancing to the international level in May.

More than 500 teenagers from 74 high schools submitted 417 individual and team projects during the fair’s first round in February, and 123 projects advanced to the second round last month. Both rounds were held at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

First-place finalists in various categories go on to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, being held May 14-19 in Los Angeles. That competition, which is administered by the Society for Science & the Public in Washington, D.C., brings together some 1,700 students from 75 countries to vie for about $4 million in prizes.

Those selected to advance and their high schools are: Abbigayle Cuomo, Raphael Iskra and Charity Russell, Commack; Anton Wu, Half Hollow Hills East; Anjali Maheshwari and Gilbert Spencer, Half Hollow Hills West; Rachel Sacks and Gila Schein, Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway; Marc Huo, Michael Lai, Archana Verma and Kendra Zhang, Jericho; Raymond Huffman, Manhasset; Scott Soifer, North Shore Hebrew Academy; Talia Blum, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Anuj Gupta and Chloe Levin, Roslyn; and Mohamed El-Abtah, Rahul Chaudhry, Sahil Chaudhry, Rushabh Mehta, Dahyun Park and Jordan Sanford, Syosset.

VALLEY STREAM

NBA Math Hoops

Shaw Avenue Elementary School sixth-graders Athena Pajotte and Priya Mangal placed first earlier this month in the third annual NYC NBA Math Hoops Tournament at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan.

The tournament, which attracted 40 teams, featured a fast-paced board game that allows students to learn math fundamental skills by using actual statistics of NBA and WNBA players. Each team consists of two “coaches,” one of whom handles tasks such as rolling the dice and filling out the score sheet, while the other handles the timer and moves the player token.

For winning, the students received a trophy, games, NBA jerseys and their choice of other prizes. They also had the opportunity to tour the ship with their families.

COUNTYWIDE

Best music communities

Twenty-seven Nassau County school districts are among 527 nationwide named this year’s Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants. The designation recognizes efforts to ensure that learning about music is part of the school curriculum.

Selected districts were Baldwin, Bellmore, East Meadow, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Garden City, Glen Cove, Great Neck, Herricks, Hicksville, Island Trees, Jericho, Levittown, Long Beach, Lynbrook, Malverne, Manhasset, Massapequa, Merrick, Mineola, North Shore, Plainedge, Port Washington, Rockville Centre, Syosset, Uniondale and Valley Stream Central.

In addition, Floral Park Memorial High School was among 92 schools nationwide to receive the SupportMusic Merit Award for demonstrating a commitment to music education.

ISLANDWIDE

Medical Marvels

More than 200 students from 28 Long Island school districts participated last month in the fifth annual Medical Marvels Competition, coordinated by The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and Northwell Health Center for Workforce Readiness.

This year’s competition challenged teams to present a comprehensive plan to address hypothetical water contamination at a low-income school district.

A team from Newfield High School in Selden won first place and a $1,800 prize. Second place and $1,000 went to a team from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, and third place and $500 went to a team from New Hyde Park Memorial High School.

Presentation Awards valued at $300 were issued to teams from Jericho High School, Elwood-John H. Glenn High School and Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington.