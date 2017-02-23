Long Island transgender students and their parents joined Thursday with the leader of the New York LGBT Network to speak out against President Donald Trump’s rollback of the Obama-era directive instructing public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.

David Kilmnick, the organization’s chief executive, was with students and parents at a news conference in Woodbury to discuss the impact of the Trump administration’s action on transgender students’ civil rights and what actions will be taken by the LGBTQ community, both locally and nationally.

“Today is not just about denouncing Donald Trump’s actions,” Kilmnick said.” It’s about standing up for students’ rights.”

The U.S. Justice and Education departments said Wednesday that public schools no longer needed to abide by the directive issued in May under President Barack Obama. That guidance was based on the Obama administration’s determination that federal sex discrimination law, known as Title IX, applies to gender identity.

It led to a spate of lawsuits over how it should be applied, according to a letter from the federal departments that was being sent to schools nationwide.

The federal agencies said they withdrew the guidance to “in order to further and more completely consider the legal issues involved.” Anti-bullying safeguards for students will not be affected by the change, according to the letter.

The Trump administration’s action was not expected to have any immediate impact on schools, in large part because the Obama guidance has been temporarily blocked since August by order of a federal judge in Texas, one of 13 states that sued over the directive.

As the situation now stands, it will be up to states and school districts to decide the issue of bathroom access.

Currently, schools continue to be free to provide the same access and treatment to transgender students even without guidance.

The New York State Department of Education had no immediate comment on the matter Thursday morning.

Across the state, public schools were closed this week for the midwinter break.

Charles Russo, president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association and leader of the East Moriches school district, said in an email, “I have not heard of any district taking a position on the latest guidance. When the initial guidance was released, some districts did begin to look at graduation robes and moving toward gender-neutral colors.”

Some Long Island districts traditionally have used school colors for their graduates, with one color designated for males and the other for females.

Conservatives generally applauded Trump’s move.

“No longer will federal officials distort federal law that is meant to equalize educational opportunities for women, and no longer will they force local officials to intermingle boys and girls within private areas like locker rooms, showers, hotel rooms on school trips and restrooms,” said Gary McCaleb, senior counsel for the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom.

However, the reversal was a setback for transgender rights groups, which had been urging Trump to keep the Obama directive in place.

Advocates said federal law still will prohibit discrimination against students based on their gender or sexual orientation. But, they said, lifting the guidance puts children in harm’s way.

In a statement, Rachel B. Tiven, CEO of Lambda Legal, the nation’s oldest and largest LGBT legal organization based in New York, called Trump’s move a “new low.”

“The U.S. Department of Education’s decision to withdraw guidance clarifying the rights of transgender students endangers the well-being and safety of children across the country,” Tiven said. “Trump’s actions do not change the law itself — transgender students remain protected by Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 — but abandoning the guidance intentionally creates confusion about what federal law requires. The law bars discrimination — the new administration invites it.”

