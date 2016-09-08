A school bus picks up children in Suffolk County on March 9, 2012. (Credit: Ed Betz)
With school back in session, students, parents and teachers are back on the roads, making traffic on Long Island even worse. “It’s readily apparent how much busier the roads have been this week compared to what has been a relatively quiet summer,” AAA New York spokesman Robert Sinclair said Thursday. “From kindergarten through college, everyone’s coming back to school at the same time and every...
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
With school back in session, students, parents and teachers are back on the roads, making traffic on Long Island even worse.
“It’s readily apparent how much busier the roads have been this week compared to what has been a relatively quiet summer,” AAA New York spokesman Robert Sinclair said Thursday. “From kindergarten through college, everyone’s coming back to school at the same time and every year the traffic goes up significantly.”
Long Islanders have certainly noticed the back-to-school traffic and have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.