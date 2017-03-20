Renting classrooms at a former elementary school could make the Lindenhurst school district as much as $15 per square foot of space, officials said in releasing cost estimates for allowing others to use the rooms or the gym.

Superintendent Dan Giordano presented the figures at a community forum last week. The Edward W. Bower Elementary School on Montauk Highway was closed in 2011 because of the building’s age and declining enrollment.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Since then, portions of the building have been rented to several groups, but the district continues to spend nearly $200,000 a year on maintenance and debt service for the school.

Giordano said in a presentation at the meeting that 15 additional classrooms could be rented, with fees based on square footage rather than per room, as has been the rental approach. The rent could be between $11 and $15 per square foot, he said. Additionally, the gym could yield $175 by renting it for three hours with charges of $75 per every additional hour.

Giordano said the board of education will also be interviewing two new commercial Realtors, one from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s and the other from Schacker Realty Corp., to assist with the possible sale of the building.