The Long Beach School Board of Education has reached an agreement with its Teachers Association after two years of negotiations that calls for 0.5 and 0.75 percent salary increases over the term of the contract.

The members of the Long Beach Classroom Teachers Association will receive a salary increase in four years of the five-year contract starting with 0.5 percent for this school year and next, then rising to 0.75 percent in years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Those currently on Step 17 or higher will also receive a $300 payment this year. “Steps” are the annual increases built into teachers’ pay schedules based upon years of employment. Typically, such schedules encompass 20 to 30 pay levels known as steps, which teachers ascend year by year — even when contracts expire — until they reach the top of districts’ salary ladders.

In addition, health insurance contributions in the district will remain the same as they have been, at 15 percent of the premium, and the district’s work calendar will increase by one instructional day (from 180 to 181) starting in 2017-18.

The Long Beach Classroom Teachers Association comprises teachers, guidance counselors and nurses. The new contract takes effect April 1.

“We are pleased that our board and teachers union have come to an agreement, and that we are able to provide continued benefits to our staff members,” said Superintendent David Weiss. “The efforts and time of all involved are appreciated.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A representative from the Teachers Association could not immediately be reached Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the contract remains unresolved for the Long Beach School Employees Association, which represents building aides, bus matrons, bus drivers, clerical staff, custodial staff, food service workers, lunch aides, maintenance workers, teaching aides and teaching assistants. The employees have continued to work under an expired contract for the past seven years, according to a flier from the group.

Members rallied in Long Beach last week, demanding fair wages and saying that the Board of Education has demanded givebacks and multiyear wage freezes.

A representative for the group could not immediately be reached Thursday morning.