HIGHLIGHTS Manhasset H.S. leads LI with 15; Syosset has 9

Regional finalists to be announced Wednesday

Sixty-nine students in Long Island’s public and private schools are among 498 nationwide named regional semifinalists Tuesday in the elite Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

Manhasset High School, where two students last year won the $100,000 top team scholarship award, has 15 semifinalists — the most of any public school district on Long Island.

Syosset High School has nine semifinalists and Jericho High School has seven. The Great Neck school district’s two high schools have a total of five semifinalists, while three students achieved the recognition at both Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington and Ward Melville High School in the Three Village system.

For the first time, Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School in Copiague has a Siemens semifinalist. This year was the first time students from the school entered the contest, officials there said.

Students at several private schools are among the semifinalists: St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington; Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway in Lawrence; and the Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva High School for Boys in Woodmere.

The 498 semifinalists were selected from 1,600 projects submitted to the contest, which awards two $100,000 scholarship prizes — one to an individual and one to a team.

Regional finalists are to be announced Wednesday. They will present their projects via web-conferencing and other digital means at one of six competitions, divided into regions set by Siemens, that are held during November.

Students from Long Island usually submit their projects to judges at Carnegie Mellon University. Other regional contests are at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Notre Dame, the University of Texas at Austin and California Institute of Technology.

The national finals are scheduled in December at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where a total of $500,000 will be awarded in scholarship prizes, including the two top prizes of $100,000.

Last year, Manhasset High School seniors Kimberly Te and Christine Yoo won the $100,000 team grand prize. They created a device to clean up oil spills that would generate clean energy to power remote sensors in developing countries.

The nonprofit Siemens Foundation launched the prize in 1999 with the aim of increasing access to higher education for students gifted in science, technology, engineering and math. The competition “seeks to recognize and build a strong pipeline for the nation’s most promising scientists, engineers and mathematicians,” the foundation said.