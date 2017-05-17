Long Island salutatorians 2017
Meet Long Island's 2017 salutatorians, arranged in alphabetical order by school. To report errors, please call 631-843-4813.
LI salutatorians 2017: Roslyn to Wyandanch LI salutatorians 2017: Hebrew Academy of Nassau to Roosevelt LI salutatorians 2017: Amityville to Hebrew Academy of Five Towns Meet 142 of Long Island's valedictorians for 2017 LI valedictorians 2017: Henry Viscardi to Roosevelt LI valedictorians 2017: Amityville to Hempstead LI valedictorians 2017: Roslyn to Wyandanch What's the hardest part of being a valedictorian? 5 sets of siblings graduate at top of class 9 LI students you should watch Kate McKinnon and other LI senior superlatives Long Island goes to the prom 2017 photos
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.