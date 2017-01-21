Robots designed by New York-area students had a difficult task to complete Saturday: Scoop and toss large yellow jacks and square orange cushions over a fence. Then retreat to a corner and climb a pole.

In the process, they also had to outscore the robots on the other side of the barrier.

The robots — designed and driven by middle and high schoolers from more than 10 schools and institutions in Westchester, New York City and Long Island — had to perform these tasks at Saturday’s VEX Robotics Competition at Adelphi University in Garden City.

The competition’s organizer, the Greenville, Texas-based Robotics Education & Competition Foundation says the contests develop the science, technology, engineering and math skills future employers will desire.

The yearlong contest also teaches collaboration: Teams not only must build their robots, but also must form shifting alliances because they are paired with different teams as the qualifying matches progress.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The contest also includes a beat-the-clock event for solo performers and online tasks using animation.

The goal is to gain the most points. Teams accrue points by trying to toss their jacks or squares the farthest into the opposite court, and by getting their robots to climb or fold themselves up the poles.

This is the fourth time Adelphi has played host to one of more than 1,350 of these robotics competitions, which are held in 40 countries and host 16,000 teams, the organizer said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Saturday’s contest included 14 teams from Long Island schools, colleges and a church.