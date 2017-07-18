When Ben Catalfo, 16, took a look at this year’s Regents Geometry exam, he realized something just didn’t add up.

Now the East Setauket student is pressuring state officials to correct the error he found on the exam.

Catalfo, a junior at Ward Melville High School, reviewed the exam two weeks ago while preparing to tutor geometry students, he said. He was working through the test when he was stumped by a multiple-choice question asking students to prove two triangles are mathematically similar.

According to the test’s answer key, Answer 2 was the correct choice. But Catalfo, who passed the Regents exam in the seventh grade, found that none of the answers were correct.

Catalfo consulted William Bernhard, his former principal at P.J. Gelinas Junior High School, who is also an adjunct math lecturer at Stony Brook University. After reviewing the problem, Bernhard found Catalfo was right.

“The question is unfair because there are no correct answers,” Catalfo said. “There are some kids who failed by a very small margin and there are some kids who might be in summer school because of this.”

Bernhard said he alerted the state Education Department of the error, but officials told him they were aware of the situation and determined they would not change how the question would be scored.

Catalfo’s discovery comes as a growing number of Long Island educators are upset by three straight years of declining student performance on the revamped geometry exam.

Only 64 percent of students taking the test statewide passed in June 2016, according to the latest results available from the state Education Department. In contrast, 72 percent of students passed the state’s Algebra I exam last year and 74 percent passed Algebra II.

All of the tests became more rigorous in recent years after revisions in line with the Common Core academic standards.

The Education Department previously acknowledged that two other questions out of 36 on the assessment, given to students June 16, had more than one correct answer.

Emily DeSantis, an Education Department spokeswoman, has said the agency has done its best to respond to concerns voiced over the geometry exam.

“We have thoroughly vetted all concerns raised by educators regarding the questions on this exam and found that, with the exception of two questions for which we issued a notice to schools, all other questions on the exam are fair and each appropriately measures a geometry standard,” DeSantis said in a previous statement.

When Catalfo learned the state agency would not modify students’ scores for Regents Geometry, he decided to create an online petition Monday, demanding the question be marked correct. It’s been signed by more than 380 people as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I teach geometry and I want my students to be able to take a fair and mistake free assessment,” one person wrote in the comments section of the petition.

A frustrated parent wrote: “My child didn’t take this one but it could have just as easily been his Regents that had this mistake. Why not right the wrong?”