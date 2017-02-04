A key Long Island lawmaker predicted Saturday that public schools would get a “record” increase in state financial assistance next year, despite a looming budget deficit.

“I think you will see a record increase in aid . . . of that, I have no doubt,” said State Sen. Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset), chairman of the Senate Education Committee. “I don’t think you will be displeased with the amount of aid.”

Marcellino and other legislators spoke at a breakfast meeting attended by about 250 school board members, superintendents and others in Middle Island. The annual event is sponsored by the Longwood school district and Eastern Suffolk BOCES.

In an interview after the meeting, Marcellino, a former science teacher and school-board member, said the ultimate aid figure was uncertain. He added that he would personally favor $500 million more than the $1 billion for the 2017-18 school year proposed last month by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Cuomo’s plan, while substantial, would provide a smaller increase for schools in Nassau and Suffolk counties than the governor proposed last year. Albany officials have warned that the state faces a potential $3.5 billion budget deficit next year that must somehow be resolved by state law.

Regional and local education officials who attended Saturday’s meeting welcomed Marcellino’s remarks, but cautioned that they will be struggling next year, as in the past, with a tight state cap restriction on property tax revenues.

“Obviously, that’s welcome news,” said Charles Russo, superintendent of East Moriches schools and president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association, referring to Marcellino’s comments.