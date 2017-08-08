The Massapequa school board went into executive session Wednesday night to discuss potential litigation and possible misconduct of district employees, less than a week after the state education commissioner barred the district from canceling plans to integrate sixth-graders into the middle school.

School board president Tim Taylor opened the public session of the meeting and stated that the board was “to discuss pending litigation and obtain legal advice of counsel regarding the board’s legal and procedural rights and options in connection with said litigation.”

The board would “discuss the performance and conduct of specific district employees and to obtain legal rights of counsel,” regarding that issue, he added.

Taylor said “the board may come back out to entertain a resolution.”

Hundreds in attendance cheered for Superintendent Lucille Iconis, who clapped her hands and gave the thumbs up motion to her supporters, who had chanted “Go Lucille!” as she walked with board members and school officials into executive session.

Parents milled about in the auditorium as the board convened — opponents of the move dressed in red and supporters wearing blue.

“I just wanted to know that this was the better choice and I never got that answer,” said Tina Villalobos, parent of an incoming sixth-grader. “I was never convinced that the move was the best choice for my child.”

Beth Ann Schiffl, parent to another sixth-grader, said she came out to support Iconis. “This is atrocious to do to our children and the school administration,” said Schiffl, adding that three board members are “creating such chaos.”

The drama over Berner Middle School dates back to February 2016, when the district approved relocating sixth-graders from elementary schools to Berner. The move was to take effect Sept. 6, the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

But the election of Brian Butler, who campaigned against the reconfiguration, to the school board in May changed the panel’s political makeup. On July 13, Butler’s first meeting, the board reversed the move by a vote of 3-2.

Those who support the move say that the sixth-graders will receive a more varied curriculum with better access to clubs and foreign language offerings. Opponents say the students are best suited to be in an elementary school setting, with access to teachers they’ve grown up with, and citing research that supports delaying the transition to middle school as long as possible.

Parents on July 20 filed a 178-page petition in which they said that the board’s reversal was “arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to sound educational policy without a rational basis.”

The petition listed possible financial consequences to the district’s 2017-18 budget as a result of canceling the expansion.

It also cited concerns about the possible consequences to sixth-graders with learning or developmental disabilities who have Individual Educational Programs, known as IEPs, that were created in advance of the middle school expansion.

Petitioners wrote that the school system “may not be able to fulfill its obligation to students protected by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act,” a reference to the federal law.

Randy Glasser, an attorney representing the district, said at last Thursday’s meeting that “at this point, yes, the board should definitely respect and abide and comply with the commissioner’s decision. That being said, there are legal options,” such as an Article 78, a lawsuit against a municipality for not following its own rules.