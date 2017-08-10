The Massapequa School District on Tuesday sued the state Education Commissioner, saying she overstepped her authority last week when she barred the Nassau County school system from canceling longheld plan to relocate sixth-graders less than two months before the start of the school year.

The district argued in court papers that Commissioner MaryEllen Elia “abused her discretion in this matter and acted arbitrarily and capriciously by issuing a stay,” according to the lawsuit filed in Albany County Supreme Court.

Parents, students and educators have been embroiled in a summer of uncertainty and dispute about where nearly 550 sixth-graders are to attend middle school come Sept. 6, the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

The school board approved the relocation of sixth graders to Berner Middle School from six elementary schools in February. 2016. But since then, the political makeup of the board has changed.

On July 13, the school board voted to cancel the planned relocation, and parents who supported the move filed a petition with Elia in the hopes of overturning that decision.

Elia issued a stay on Aug. 3, barring the district from canceling the relocation until her office had finished reviewing the matter.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The school board on Tuesday had its law firm, Guercio & Guercio LLP of Farmingdale, challenge the commissioner’s ruling. The “Article 78” motion that was filed Tuesday is commonly used in New York to sue municipalities for not following their own rules.

“We’re just saying the commissioner overstepped her bounds by handling something we believe should be controlled at the local level,” school board President Tim Taylor said in an interview Thursday morning. “We got three duly elected board members.

“We didn’t change anything,” Taylor maintained, noting that the board was retaining a grade configuration that had existed for decades and was not seeking to adopt a “major ridiculous change that’s going to mess up everybody.”

The issue has pitted parents against each other. At contentious board meetings, opponents of the move wore red while supporters dressed in blue.

Proponents, including Superintendent Lucille Iconis, say the sixth-graders will have a more varied curriculum and better access to clubs and foreign languages at the middle school. Opponents say they aren’t convinced it’s necessary and that because transitions to middle school can have adverse effects, it’s best to delay the move as much as possible.

Supporters expressed concerns about the budgetary impact of canceling the move, as well as about the fallout for dozens of students with education plans devised specifically for learning at Berner.

But lawyers for the district say the only “substantive actions” that needed to take place — to implement the reversal of the relocation — had been expected to be finished by the start of the school year until Elia’s order disrupted those plans.

The district was to meet and discuss special-education plans for 49 students with disabilities in mid-August, according to court papers. Custodians were to move teachers’ belongings back to the elementray school, and officials had begun to reroute district buses. The district was able to cancel five additional buses without penalty or cost to the district and had also worked with a union to move food-service workers from the middle school back to the elementary schools, as well as cancel orders for 15 lockers and planners for students. The district did not incur any costs as a result of canceling those plans, according to the suit.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Elia’s stay order “effectively changed the status quo of the parties, requiring the district to now undo all of the actions it had already completed to maintain the sixth grade in its elementary schools,” the court filing read.