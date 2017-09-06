Sixth-graders in the Massapequa school district will at long last enter Berner Middle School on Wednesday morning after a summer of drama and turmoil.

Julia Hansen, 11, will be among them. She has taken tours of Berner, met some of her teachers and is eager to begin classes, her mother said Tuesday.

“There’s really just so much excitement,” Lisa Hansen said. “It’s a new beginning.”

The finality of elementary school for 550 incoming sixth-graders, who celebrated their moving-up in June with boat cruises and bagel breakfasts, was not a sure thing through the months of July and August.

The district had approved relocating the sixth-graders from the system’s six elementary schools to Berner in February 2016, in an effort to expand educational opportunities, and the change was scheduled for the start of the 2017-18 academic year. The middle school is expected to have slightly more than 1,000 seventh- and eighth-graders.

But after school elections in May, the makeup of the five-member school board changed. Opponents of the plan gained a majority on the board and on July 13 reversed the sixth-grade move, saying the children were better served in the nurturing environment of their elementary schools.

That left the district scrambling to alter bus routes, reverse staff transfers and terminate agreements made with new teachers.

Then, parents who supported the change petitioned state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. In August, Elia barred the district from canceling the relocation until she issues a final decision. The board sued, but Supreme Court Justice Denise Hartman in Albany County declined to immediately suspend Elia’s stay.

Hansen said she hopes board members who opposed the relocation will “let it go.” Her daughter would have thrived as a sixth-grader in elementary school, she said, but “it just would have been flat.”

School board president Tim Taylor, asked how the Berner expansion was proceeding, said in an interview, “We’ll find out when we cram 550 more kids in that building.”

“I don’t see the educational benefits outweighing the social risks, by any means,” said Taylor, who opposed the sixth-graders’ move. “For this year, I’m going to make sure those kids get the best education, and it’s my hope we’re going to move them back next year.”

A group of parents with varying views gathered Monday morning outside Fairfield Elementary School and set aside their grievances.

Parents and students pushed cups into a fence, forming a peace symbol, a heart and a capital M to represent the message: “Peace, Love, Massapequa.”

The cup event is an annual one for the Fairfield PTA, but participants said it took on new meaning after weeks of division and controversy.