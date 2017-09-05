As the majority of public schools on Long Island open Tuesday, educators in Nassau and Suffolk counties predict a strong start with a growing focus on high-tech instruction and training.

“We are planning to have a productive and exciting school year in Port Jefferson,” Superintendent Paul Casciano said. “We have some new programs and initiatives in 2017-18 that we believe will have a positive impact on our students, our staff and our community.”

More than 223,000 students will start classes in 70 school districts across Long Island on Tuesday — the biggest single day of reopenings in the region. That includes grades 10 through 12 in Suffolk’s William Floyd system, where the earlier grades jumped off last week.

Another 180,000 students will begin school in 44 districts on Wednesday and five systems that open on Thursday. About 29,400 students commenced classes in six districts last week, with the Jericho district as the first, starting on Aug. 29.

The emphasis on high-tech instruction that educators cited as one priority reflects not only demands of the job market, but also the personal interests of many residents.

A public opinion poll released last week by Phi Delta Kappa, a global network of educators, found that 82 percent of adult respondents across the Island and other metro-area suburbs regarded tech-oriented classes as “extremely” or “very” important.

Expressed support for such coursework was stronger than for extracurricular activities, at 76 percent, art and music classes, at 72 percent, and advanced academic classes, at 68 percent. Poll analysts concluded that respondents sought a greater balance in school offerings, as opposed to concentration on academics alone.

Many of the region’s 124 districts are expanding programs in subjects such as pre-engineering and robotics, with the help of national or international organizations dedicated to encouraging career studies in such areas. Funding comes from a mixture of corporations, foundations and government agencies.

One such program, Project Lead the Way, is offered by a nonprofit group based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sixty schools on the Island currently participate in the program among more than 10,000 nationwide, project officials said.

Malverne High School this year is adding courses designed by Project Lead the Way in biomedical science, engineering design and computer science to two engineering course introduced last year. Classes in the district begin Tuesday.

Steve Gilhuley, Malverne’s assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and educational services, said students are attracted by the hands-on nature of Project Lead the Way classwork.

“It’s not like a typical classroom,” Gilhuley said. “They have iPads, they have Surface Pros, they have desktops, they have robots. It really encompasses a lot of things.”

Other popular programs are provided by FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, which is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

On the Island, one FIRST-supported operation is a regional robotics competition, which started with eight high school teams in 1999 and has since expanded to more than 50 teams, including several from Queens. This year, sponsors expect participation to grow to at least 60 teams.

The competition is managed regionally by School-Business Partnerships of Long Island Inc., a nonprofit volunteer organization that develops pairings between high schools and businesses. The group’s executive director, Bertram Dittmar, a retired corporate CEO, said the contest is about more than robots.

Students “find a way outside of sports that they can cooperate as a team,” Dittmar said.

Several districts are introducing initiatives.

In Port Jefferson, for example, educators are adding courses that offer dual enrollment college credit, including two new Advanced Placement courses. The district will work in partnership with Suffolk County Community College.

At the middle school, the district is offering a Promoting Wellness pilot program to sixth-graders, underscoring support of better health and well-being with strategies to address stress and anxiety, Casciano said.

In Baldwin, educators have launched an in-district campaign called “I Love Baldwin Public Schools.”

The effort is a subset of the American Association of School Administrators’ “I Love Public Education” national campaign, which was introduced this summer.

Baldwin’s goal is twofold: to support the campaign highlighting the success of public schools across the country and to increase pride in Baldwin schools throughout the community, school officials said.

Throughout the school year, banners will be fixed at each of the district’s eight school buildings, apparel will allow students to show their pride, and emphasis will be placed on “Baldwin Pride.” The campaign will play out over social media.

“This school year we want the Baldwin community to declare its pride in our public school system,” said Shari L. Camhi, superintendent of Baldwin schools.