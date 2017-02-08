Nassau BOCES is holding a countywide referendum Wednesday on a proposed $9 million purchase of the Carman Road School in Massapequa Park.

Officials of the regional education agency said the purchase would entail no additional cost for local school districts or taxpayers, because the agency has enough money in reserve to finance the purchase. In addition, the transaction, if approved, would save about $900,000 in annual rental costs now shared by the 56 local school districts in Nassau County.

Initial voting was reported as light, which was expected, given the noncontroversial nature of the ballot proposition.

“Everything is going according to plan, and we’re glad we changed the voting date to today, because otherwise, we would have held it tomorrow after the snow fell,” said Angela Marshall, a BOCES spokeswoman.

Carman Road School has been used since 1979 by the Nassau County Board of Cooperative Educational Services for the education of students with severe disabilities. More than 160 students, ages 3 to 21, attend the school.

Representatives of both Nassau BOCES and the Massapequa school district, which now owns the building, described the purchase plan as a win-win exchange. The local district would retain 3.6 acres of adjoining athletic fields for student teams and community organizations.

Massapequa officials said the $9 million would be placed in reserve and used to curb taxes during the next 10 years.

Local residents approved the plan Oct. 18 by a 707-99 vote. Under law, residents countywide also must approve the purchase.

Voting is being held Wednesday until 8 p.m. at six BOCES sites across the county: Carman Road School, 1 Carmans Rd., Massapequa Park; Iris Wolfson High School, 21 Chestnut St., Greenvale; Jerusalem Avenue Elementary School, 2351 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore; Joseph M. Barry Career & Technical Education Center, 1196 Prospect Ave., Westbury; Robert E. Lupinskie Center for Curriculum, Instruction and Technology, 1 Merrick Ave., Westbury; and the Rosemary Kennedy Center, 2850 N. Jerusalem Rd., Wantagh.