The Northport-East Northport school board has unanimously approved a nearly $40 million bond resolution for infrastructure repairs, and voters will be asked to make a final decision in a Feb. 28 vote on the proposal.
The board adopted the resolution in a Jan. 5 vote at the William J. Brosnan School in Northport. The bond would fund classroom modernization and other improvements in buildings across the district.
A capital project committee was charged with prioritizing the district’s scope of work for buildings, grounds and facilities across the Northport-East Northport system, and recommending a course of action.
The 10-person committee includes Superintendent Robert Banzer, district administration, union leadership and members of the community. It drew on various resources, including a building conditions survey, a report on athletic facilities and feedback from the operations and maintenance committee, as well as from school principals and chairs.
Members recommended broad changes, including repaving asphalt districtwide, K-12 bathroom renovations, improved athletic facilities and other upgrades.
