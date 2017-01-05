The Northport-East Northport School District Board of Education is expected to consider adopting a bond resolution Thursday night that, if approved next month by residents, would mean nearly $40 million in renovations and upgrades to the district’s buildings and fields.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the William J. Brosnan School Building, located at 158 Laurel Ave., in Northport. The board is expected to adopt the plan, school officials said.

Upon approval by the board, the bond proposal will be presented to the community for vote on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The district will be mailing a special newsletter to all community residents detailing the specifics of the plan, as well as cost impacts to the community. The district has also posted all related bond documents to its website, www.northport.k12.ny.us.

“We thank all community residents who attended our community forums leading up to this point,” said Superintendent of Schools Robert Banzer. “Over the next two months, we look forward to even greater community participation so that residents can make an informed vote at the polls on Feb. 28.”

The project aims to replace aging infrastructure, improve and modernize classroom space and provide students and the community with improved physical education and athletic facilities.

Some of the projects include renovating and improving the fields and other athletic facilities at the high school and at both middle schools; upgrading science classrooms in the district; and a host of other repairs at district elementary schools such as repaving parking lots and driveways.