HIGHLIGHTS Chemistry scholar, selected after seven-month search, to begin June 1

Has been interim president of University of Missouri-Columbia since 2015

Chemistry scholar Henry C. “Hank” Foley, interim chancellor of the University of Missouri-Columbia since late 2015, will become president of New York Institute of Technology on June 1, the university announced Wednesday.

Foley, 61, was selected as NYIT’s fourth president after a seven-month search by a 10-member presidential search committee that contracted with the Illinois-based executive search firm Witt/Kieffer.

The selection comes after Edward Guiliano, who led the 10,000-student school for 16 years, announced in September that he would step down. NYIT Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Rahmat Shoureshi has been interim president since late January.

Foley, in an interview Wednesday, said NYIT is “perfectly poised to be an exciting global university in the 21st century.”

“I think other schools around the country, particularly larger universities, have wonderful legacy programs, but it’s hard to support all those legacy programs,” he said. “NYIT is younger, it’s smaller, it’s already globalized, it’s got a highly diverse faculty and staff. So we’re in a wonderful position to create new programs and educational products that I think will allow us to leapfrog legacy institutions.”

Kevin D. Silva, chairman of NYIT’s board of trustees, said Foley “came out to the top of the list” among 70 candidates.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“He’s got leadership. He has vision. He has financial acumen, which will help maintain the school,” Silva said in an interview.

Guiliano is credited with expanding the technology-driven institution beyond its main campuses in Old Westbury and Manhattan, opening sites in Vancouver, Canada; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Nanjing and Beijing, China.

During his tenure, NYIT also opened a branch of its osteopathic medical school on the Jonesboro campus of Arkansas State University.

The university plans to build its first student housing project on the Old Westbury campus, a 700-bed facility that officials have said would allow for better student recruiting and retention. Residential students there now mostly live on the nearby campus of SUNY Old Westbury, under NYIT’s arrangement with that school.

With Foley’s appointment, NYIT officials say areas of priority are “instilling a leadership culture conducive to setting strategies that build excitement and passion for NYIT’s future,” as well as building and sustaining financial resources, enrollment and relationships with the communities the university serves.

Silva said the challenges that the school faces “are the same that all universities face, which is value for the dollar. An education is expensive, and all universities, including NYIT, need to be sure that they’re equipping their students with the highest likelihood of employment in their field.”

As interim chancellor of the University of Missouri-Columbia, Foley has been overseeing a $2.1 billion enterprise since November 2015. He joined the university system in 2013 as executive vice president for academic affairs, tasked with growing its academic and research expertise.

Previously, he was vice president for research and dean of the graduate school at The Pennsylvania State University. He also has held faculty appointments at Penn State and the University of Delaware.

Foley earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Providence College, his master’s degree in chemistry from Purdue University, and his doctorate in physical and inorganic chemistry from Penn State. He holds 16 patents for his research, has written more than 150 articles and a textbook, and he has mentored nearly 50 undergraduate and graduate thesis students, according to the NYIT news release announcing his selection.

He has been recognized as a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Division of the American Chemical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the National Academy of Inventors, the release said. In 2015, Providence College awarded him an honorary doctor of science.