HIGHLIGHTS Rahmat Shoureshi takes over from longtime president Edward Guiliano

NYIT is in midst of international search for new leader

Rahmat Shoureshi, provost and vice president of academic affairs at New York Institute of Technology, will be the school’s interim president while an international search to replace longtime president Edward Guiliano is under way, NYIT officials announced.

Shoureshi, who joined NYIT in 2011, has been responsible for helping to shape the academic priorities of the 12,000-student global institution, including the introduction of new degree programs, expansion of research initiatives and support of faculty.

He is a former dean of engineering at the University of Denver and holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In an interview Monday, he said he wants to continue the school’s transformation and expansion in the local community and globally through “meaningful partnerships” with the regional industry. NYIT’s main campuses are in Old Westbury and Manhattan.

“My goal is that we would be able to expand our scholarship and expand on the quality of education we are providing,” said Shoureshi, 63, of Manhattan. “We want our students, by the time they graduate, to be in meaningful experiences before they enter the job market.”

It was unclear how long Shoureshi would be in the role of interim president or whether he would be in the pool of candidates being considered for the permanent post. The announcement naming him as interim president came as the school began its spring semester on Monday.

To find NYIT’s next leader, the school formed a 10-member presidential search committee and contracted with the executive search firm Witt/Keiffer, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. The committee has engaged in discussions with potential candidates and interviews would be conducted in February, according to an updated timeline posted on the school’s website.

Shoureshi replaces Guiliano, 66, who announced in September he was stepping down as president. He had led NYIT since 2000 and had been with the school for 42 years, starting as an adjunct faculty member in the English Department.

He is credited with expanding the institution beyond its main campuses, opening sites in Vancouver, Canada; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Nanjing and Beijing, China.

During Guiliano’s tenure, NYIT also opened a branch of its osteopathic medical school on the Jonesboro campus of Arkansas State University.

The university plans to build its first student housing project on the Old Westbury campus, a 700-bed facility that officials have said would allow for better student recruiting and retention. Residential students there now mostly live on the nearby campus of SUNY Old Westbury under NYIT’s arrangement with that school.

In an October interview with Newsday, Guiliano, a scholar of Victorian literature, said he plans to take a sabbatical before returning to the NYIT faculty to teach. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a doctorate from Stony Brook University.