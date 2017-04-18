The Shoreham-Wading River and Springs school districts have announced the appointments of veteran educators as superintendents.

The Shoreham-Wading River district was expected at Tuesday night’s meeting to confirm the appointment of Gerard W. Poole as superintendent, effective July 1. District officials announced that Poole was offered a three-year contract at an annual salary of $219,000.

Poole, now the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Freeport school district, also has served as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Valley Stream Union Free School District 30. Earlier in his career, he worked as an elementary classroom teacher and literacy coach in the Riverhead Central School District.

“It was clear throughout the interview process that the Board of Education and I share the mutual commitment to providing cutting-edge educational experiences for students, to collaborating with students, staff, parents and the community and to meet the needs of the whole child,” Poole said in a statement.

The district has about 2,300 students, according to the state Education Department.

In the Springs district, Debra Winter will become superintendent effective July 1 under a three-year contract with an annual salary of $190,000. The school board approved the appointment April 12.

Winter has served as assistant superintendent for student and community services in the Longwood school district for the past 16 years.

She received a lifetime achievement award from the Long Island Association of Special Education Administrators for her mentoring work and advocacy for students with disabilities. She is a former president of the group.

“I am honored to have been chosen as superintendent of the Springs school district,” Winter said. “I plan to make Springs my second home and look forward to working with the students, parents, teachers, support staff, Board of Education and community.”

Springs has an enrollment of slightly more than 700 students, state records show.