School budgets passed by overwhelming margins across broad swaths of Nassau and Suffolk counties Tuesday night, as the region’s education leaders waited to see if 2017 would be the year when approvals hit an all-time high.

With all polls closed as of 10 p.m., 115 districts had announced budgets that had passed, in an arc stretching from Long Beach to Greenport. No budget defeats had been reported, and nine districts had not come in yet with results.

While voter turnout was light in many communities, margins of success often were wide.

Sayville’s spending plan passed 1,542 votes to 279; Long Beach’s by 1,967 to 589; Harborfields’, 1,224 to 249; Wyandanch’s, 306 to 79.

“So far, we’re seeing very positive results,” said Lorraine Deller, executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association. “Voter turnout appears to be lower, but budgets are passing by wide margins.”

And what of the potential for record wins?

“If these numbers hold, then perhaps this will be the year where we have 100 percent approval,” Deller said. This marks the 22nd year when school budget votes have all taken place on the same day statewide and on Long Island.

In some recent years, approval rates have hit 98 percent, and even 99 percent — but never 100 percent.

Optimism among the region’s school officials stemmed largely from the fact that projected tax increases for the 2017-18 school year were only 1.73 percent on average throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The tiny New Suffolk district was the only one on the Island to challenge its tax-cap limit this year. The district’s voters approved its $1.1 million budget by a comfortable margin, 52 votes to 15.

District officials there said they need extra money to cover tuition bills for an unexpected number of students who will be sent to nearby Southold, either because they are too old to attend New Suffolk’s lone elementary school or because they require special instruction for non-English speakers.

Budgets that stay within cap limits require a simple majority for passage. Those that pierce the limit must be approved by 60 percent of those voting.

New Suffolk’s approval came in at nearly 79 percent.

“We’re gratified with the community’s support,” principal and chief administrative officer Christopher Gallagher said Tuesday night in celebrating the budget’s passage. “They understood the situation, and they supported that, and we’re gratified for that.”

Gallagher said the budget “enables us to maintain our programs. . . . We think we have an appropriate program at the elementary school. We were concerned we’d have to make cutbacks to that program if this budget proposal did not pass. We don’t anticipate having to do this again.”

David Gamberg, the Greenport superintendent, spoke of that district’s “healthy margin” of approval in the budget vote.

“I think we’re going to see that trend continue tonight,” he predicted before many polls had closed Tuesday night. “Districts are more than aware of what makes a responsible budget.”

Greenport’s $18.3 million budget passed by 235 votes to 55, and a special proposition establishing a capital-reserve fund in that district also sailed through.

Gamberg’s administration illustrates efforts to operate more efficiently. The superintendent doubles as schools chief in nearby Southold, where the budget also was approved.

Proposed school budgets Islandwide for the 2017-18 school year totaled $12.4 billion.

The state’s cap on taxation, now in its fifth year of enforcement, limits annual increases to 2 percent or the inflation rate, whichever is lower. The state baseline cap for 2017-18 is 1.26 percent.

Many supportive voters, however, voiced mixed feelings at local polls Tuesday. School taxes account for about two-thirds of homeowners’ tax bills, and the Island’s rates still rank among the nation’s highest, despite cap restraints.

“It’s kind of tough,” said Stephen Matuszak, a retired building-supply worker who was walking his dog outside Massapequa Park’s McKenna Elementary School after voting. “You need good teachers, but it seems the school hierarchy is paid pretty high.”

Matuszak said he supported the Massapequa district’s proposed $194.6 million budget, which carries a tax-levy increase of 2.38 percent.

Across Nassau and Suffolk counties, 124 districts held budget votes. Fifty-nine of those systems had contested school board elections as well, and 62 districts put up special ballot propositions.

Outside Great Neck South High School in the afternoon, dozens of people voted on a proposed $223.3 million budget, board candidates and the second attempt to pass a multimillion-dollar bond proposal for infrastructure repairs and renovations at schools throughout the system.

After voters rejected an $85.9 million bond issue in February, the district was trying again with a $68.3 million revised bond that cut $17.56 million in costs. The item shelved a plan for an early childhood center at the district’s Clover Drive facility.

Officials in February acknowledged that the bond had “polarized” the community.

Jill Madenberg, 47, the mother of one Great Neck South graduate and a teenager who is a student there, was more sympathetic to the district’s position.

“I think that it’s easy to get caught up in very small aspects of it, but on a large scale, I’m confident that the board is looking toward our future and looking to protect and rehabilitate the infrastructure of our schools,” Madenberg said.

School administrators across the Island, while generally optimistic about next year’s finances, said there is at least a remote possibility of midyear cuts in state and federal financial assistance.

A budget deal reached last month between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state lawmakers authorizes Albany to make midyear cuts in spending, including school aid, in response to any federal cuts of $850 million or more. Cuomo has repeatedly warned of potential reductions under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump and Congress recently agreed on a federal budget extending through Sept. 30 that lessens the likelihood of cuts in the near future. But local school officials still are keeping their eyes open.

As usual, some of the most contentious school board races revolved around issues that go beyond spending and taxation.

Massapequa board candidates, for example, were divided over a district plan to move sixth-graders in the fall from elementary schools to Berner Middle School. The district said the shift would provide sixth-graders with a richer curriculum that would include daily lessons in foreign language, and also would be cost-efficient.

Some parents have protested that sixth-graders do better educationally and developmentally in the current K-6 arrangement. Parent leaders said more than 3,000 opponents signed an online petition against the move last year, shortly before the school board approved the shift of students in a 3-2 vote.

The planned change was an election issue in Massapequa. Three candidates were running for two at-large seats there.

Two candidates, incumbent Gary Baldinger and Janice Talento, supported the sixth-grade transfer and campaigned as a team. A challenger, Brian Butler, opposed the change.

Butler, 39, a real estate investor with three children attending local schools, said the district should have heeded the size of the petition movement.

“The district thumbed their nose at their own community,” Butler stated. “This is unacceptable.”

Baldinger, 53, is a former professional football player, now a medical sales executive, with four children who attended or are attending local schools. Talento, 55, co-owns a company that assists Medicaid dentists with state incentives, and has three children who attended district schools.

Baldinger voted for the sixth-grade change as a board member. Both he and Talento endorsed the idea that the change would be beneficial, both academically and financially.

“The kids of today, they’re ready for it,” said Talento, referring to an expanded sixth-grade curriculum.