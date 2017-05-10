A Glen Cove middle school and an elementary school were evacuated and closed for the day on Wednesday after an “unsubstantiated” bomb threat, the local police said.
“The threat came in at 10:07 a.m.,” an officer said. “We had the police go through and they didn’t find anything.”
As a precaution, students at the Robert M. Finley Middle School and Deasy Elementary School were taken to the high school, where they were picked up by their parents, school officials said in a notice on Deasy’s website.
There are no “after-school activities, sports or programs” at either school, officials said.
