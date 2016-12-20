The Port Jefferson Board of Education has appointed interim Superintendent Paul Casciano — who also served as the top school leader in the William Floyd district — to a permanent post, officials recently announced.
Casciano, 64, has been serving as interim superintendent since July 1; effective Jan. 2, his term with Port Jefferson will run through Jan. 1, 2020.
Most Popular
“Dr. Casciano brings a wealth of experience to the district and we are extremely pleased that he has agreed to stay,” board president Kathleen Brennan said in a statement. “We are very happy and look forward to his time here in Port Jefferson.”See alsoLI teachers', administrators' salaries
His annual salary is $237,500, but school officials said he will not receive any additional benefits. He was appointed at the board’s Dec. 13 business meeting.
Before accepting the interim superintendent position in Port Jefferson, Casciano was employed by the William Floyd School District for 41 years, including nine years as superintendent.
The Stony Brook resident holds degrees from Central Connecticut State University, Southampton College and C.W. Post. He earned his doctoral degree in educational administration from New York University.
Casciano also serves as co-chair of Rep. Lee Zeldin’s Education Advisory Committee and was past president of the Rotary Club of Shirley and the Mastics. He is on the board of directors of the William Floyd Alumni Association and on the board of directors of OCEAN Arts.
“I thank the Board for this opportunity to serve,” Casciano said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working together with our Board of Education, leadership team, faculty, staff, parents and community to achieve amazing things for the children of Port Jefferson.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.