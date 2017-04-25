Seven Long Island public high schools are ranked among the nation’s top 200 in U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of “Best High Schools,” released Tuesday.

Jericho High School led the Island’s school systems, ranked 11th in New York state and 67th nationally. The Nassau County school district also was Long Island’s top-ranked school last year, at 13th in the state and 91st in the nation.

The other schools in Nassau and Suffolk counties making U.S. News’ top 200 are Garden City High School, 20th in the state and 157th in the nation; Great Neck North High School, 21st in the state and 164th in the nation; Syosset High School, 24th in the state and 173rd in the nation; Manhasset Secondary School, 25th in the state and 177th in the nation; Great Neck South High School, 30th in the state and 195th in the nation; and Cold Spring Harbor High School, 31st in the state and 196th in the nation.

U.S. News evaluates data published for more than 22,000 schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Data analysts emphasize graduation rates and state proficiency tests to determine a school’s score.

The top-ranked school in the nation was BASIS Scottsdale in Arizona. In New York, the highest-ranked institution was the High School of American Studies at Lehman College in the Bronx.

“It is critical that students graduate from high school to put them on a successful path to college and a career,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News. “We encourage parents to use the data included in the 2017 Best High Schools rankings to help make informed decisions about their children’s education.”

Eleven Long Island schools were among the state’s best STEM schools — for science, technology, engineering and math — with three placing in the top 100: Great Neck North High School was 72nd; Great Neck South High School was 78th; and Roslyn High School was 88th.

In this year’s rankings, there were several changes to the methodology. A new tiebreaking measure factors in participation and performance of schools’ students in college-level courses and exams, such as Advanced Placement coursework.

“Research has shown that students exposed to a more diverse high school curriculum are better equipped for college success,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News & World Report, said in a statement.

In addition, schools must have a graduation rate of at least 75 percent to be included in the rankings, an increase from 68 percent last year. The data does not include scores from International Baccalaureate exams, and schools that only use IB tests were ineligible for certain categories in the rankings, Morse said.

Other Long Island schools ranking in the top 50 in the state were: Roslyn High School, 32nd; Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, 33rd; Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, 36th; North Shore High School in Glen Head, 37th; Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, 39th; Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson, 41st; and Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, 46th.