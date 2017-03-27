Two seventh-graders at Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale have been disciplined for “unacceptable” offenses against a classmate, school representatives confirmed Monday.
Officials at the Catholic secondary school announced Friday on their website that “immediate and significant disciplinary actions” had been taken against the pair of teens, following reports of their misconduct...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.