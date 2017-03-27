Subscribe
    Education

    Seventh-graders disciplined for hallway misconduct, school reps say

    Updated
    By  john.hildebrand@newsday.com

    Kellenberg Memorial High School located at 1400 Glenn

    Kellenberg Memorial High School located at 1400 Glenn Curtiss Blvd. in Uniondale on March 14, 2013. (Credit: Tara Conry)

    Two seventh-graders at Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale have been disciplined for “unacceptable” offenses against a classmate, school representatives confirmed Monday.

    Officials at the Catholic secondary school announced Friday on their website that “immediate and significant disciplinary actions” had been taken against the pair of teens, following reports of their misconduct...

