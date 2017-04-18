The Smithtown school board today will adopt a proposed $239.4 million budget for the 2017-18 school year.
Under the budget, class size for kindergarten through second grade would be capped at 25, and class size for third through fifth grade would be capped at 26.
The budget would also fund enhancements to advanced placement and special education programs, teacher training and new sports coaches.
A tax levy increase of 1.733 percent would fund spending, bringing property taxes on a typical home assessed at $6,000 up $161.43 to $9,477.34.
A budget hearing is scheduled May 9, and the budget vote is May 16.
